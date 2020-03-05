'No Handshake, Only Namaste': Israeli PM Advises Citizens Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on March 4 encouraged his countrymen to adopt - Namaste, an Indian way of greeting, instead of opting for handshakes, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.



After a review meeting to tackle the spread of coronavirus, Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference said that several measures will be announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, he said simple measures like avoiding the normal handshake and replacing it with the Indian style of greeting 'Namaste' minimises the chances of direct contact.

He also demonstrated how the Indians do 'Namaste' while greeting people.

He called the coronavirus outbreak as a global epidemic and appreciated the government's work as it has taken prompt action and prevented the spread of the virus in the country.

"We have had to take rigorous steps to slow the spread of the disease in Israel, we have taken select isolation and flight policies and measures for flights," he added.

Currently, the country has 15 confirmed cases of the virus and around 7,000 are in home-quarantine.

Israeli's health minister, Yaacov Litzman, has banned the public gatherings of people more than 5,000. He has also advised the citizens to avoid making unnecessary foreign trips.

Currently, more than 3,200 people have died across the world due to coronavirus.



