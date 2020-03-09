News

Delhi Police Arrest Couple For Alleged Links To ISIS For Inciting Anti-CAA Violence

By :  Sumanti Sen  
Delhi   |   Published : 9 March 2020 12:04 PM GMT
Delhi Police Arrest Couple For Alleged Links To ISIS For Inciting Anti-CAA Violence

Image Credit: Loksatta

The couple was arrested from Jamia Nagar in southeast Delhi over allegations of inciting anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

A couple was arrested on Sunday, March 8, by Delhi Police for having alleged links to the Khorasan module of the Islamic State (IS).

The couple was arrested from Jamia Nagar in southeast Delhi over allegations of inciting anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

According to the police, the officers of the intelligence services alerted them about suspicious activities of the couple from Kashmir, who were allegedly planning out terror activity in Delhi.

For the past many months, the couple had been on surveillance, following which they were held by Delhi Police. The police claim that the duo was allegedly planning out suicide attacks in the country.

"Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg are linked to Khorasan Module of the IS. The couple was apprehended from Jamia Nagar in Okhla. They were instigating anti-CAA protests in the city," The Hindu quoted Pramod Singh Kushwaha, DCP (Special Cell), as saying.

He added that the couple had moved to Delhi from Srinagar in August 2019. While the man was working with a private company, his wife stayed at home.

During the search operation, incriminating material was recovered from their rented accommodation in Jamia Nagar.

Police claimed that Jahanjeb had an active involvement in the propagation of the IS magazine Sawt al-Hind (Voice of India) in February this year.

"The couple was much active on social media and used to call India Muslims to come together and fight against the Indian government in protest against the CAA legislation," said a police officer.

Jahanjeb has revealed that his close associate Khattab is actually Abdullah Basith - lodged in the Tihar jail as an undertrial in cases related to IS.

"We are tracking down their source of funds and logistic support. We have seized their mobile phone and laptop to find out groups they had created to connect with the people. We are also questioning the landlord to find out if he had got done the police verification of the couple," the police officer said.

Also Read: National Investigation Agency Close To Breakthrough In Pulwama Terror Case

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Conservatives Pelt Stones, Throw Sticks At

NewsConservatives Pelt Stones, Throw Sticks At 'Aurat March' In Pakistan

Ground Report |

ExclusiveGround Report | 'Leave Before Holi Or Else...': Mob Threatens Muslim Community In Haryana Village

UP Police Raids, Shuts Down Woman

NewsUP Police Raids, Shuts Down Woman's Clinic For Husband's Anti-CAA Views

Jharkhand Forests, Wildlife Sanctuaries Being Wiped Out For Iron Ore Mines

NewsJharkhand Forests, Wildlife Sanctuaries Being Wiped Out For Iron Ore Mines

Crude Oil Plunges By 30% After Saudi Arabia Launches Price War With Russia, May Help India Reduce Import Cost

NewsCrude Oil Plunges By 30% After Saudi Arabia Launches Price War With Russia, May Help India Reduce Import Cost

Man Allegedly Dies Of

NewsMan Allegedly Dies Of 'Hunger' Day After Jharkhand Govt Rejected Reports Of Starvation Deaths