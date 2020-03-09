Delhi Police Arrest Couple For Alleged Links To ISIS For Inciting Anti-CAA Violence

A couple was arrested on Sunday, March 8, by Delhi Police for having alleged links to the Khorasan module of the Islamic State (IS).

The couple was arrested from Jamia Nagar in southeast Delhi over allegations of inciting anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

According to the police, the officers of the intelligence services alerted them about suspicious activities of the couple from Kashmir, who were allegedly planning out terror activity in Delhi.

For the past many months, the couple had been on surveillance, following which they were held by Delhi Police. The police claim that the duo was allegedly planning out suicide attacks in the country.

"Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg are linked to Khorasan Module of the IS. The couple was apprehended from Jamia Nagar in Okhla. They were instigating anti-CAA protests in the city," The Hindu quoted Pramod Singh Kushwaha, DCP (Special Cell), as saying.

He added that the couple had moved to Delhi from Srinagar in August 2019. While the man was working with a private company, his wife stayed at home.

During the search operation, incriminating material was recovered from their rented accommodation in Jamia Nagar.

Police claimed that Jahanjeb had an active involvement in the propagation of the IS magazine Sawt al-Hind (Voice of India) in February this year.

"The couple was much active on social media and used to call India Muslims to come together and fight against the Indian government in protest against the CAA legislation," said a police officer.

Jahanjeb has revealed that his close associate Khattab is actually Abdullah Basith - lodged in the Tihar jail as an undertrial in cases related to IS.

"We are tracking down their source of funds and logistic support. We have seized their mobile phone and laptop to find out groups they had created to connect with the people. We are also questioning the landlord to find out if he had got done the police verification of the couple," the police officer said.

