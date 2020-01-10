News

Internet Shutdown An Abuse Of Power: SC To Centre

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 10th, 2020 / 7:18 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

SC Centre Internet Jammu and Kashmir

Image Credits: NDTV

Five months after the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court said an indefinite internet shutdown is an abuse of power and directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all the orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory within one week. 

The apex court, while referring to the Internet clampdown, said that the Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution. 

The Supreme Court was hearing to a bunch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. 

“Suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power,” said the Supreme Court, asserting that “a mere expression of dissent or disagreement against a government decision cannot be reason for Internet suspension,” NDTV reported. 

“We welcome the judgement. For the first time, the SC has talked about how people of J&K feel. I would like to thank the SC for this historic decision. The people were waiting for the judgement, especially the people of J&K,” said the Congress leader. 

The court ordered that all prohibitory orders imposed in the region, for the past five months, should be made public so that they can be challenged.

The internet shutdown in Kashmir, which has been on for more than 150 days, is longest of its kind in any democracy, according to digital rights group Access Now. 

The government has argued that the blackout in Kashmir was required to maintain calm as separatists funded by Pakistan would try to foment trouble.

The top court criticised the government for the repetitive use of Section 144 of CrPC and sought an explanation for doing the same. 

A bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai had reserved the judgement on November 27 last year.

Citing that the top court cannot dwell on the political decision taken, Justice Ramana during said that it is the court’s duty to balance security and liberty so that citizens are provided with their rights. 

On November 21, the Centre had said that not a single life was lost nor a single bullet was fired. 

Also Read: In A First, Jammu And Kashmir High Court To Recruit Non-State Residents

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Prateek Gautam

SHARES

Related Stories

Chinese Website Internet Shutdown

Chinese News Organization Praises Internet Shutdown In India In The Backdrop Of Anti-CAA Protests

India Leads Internet Shutdown

India Tops List Of Countries With Most Internet Shutdown In World, Over 100 Incidents Reported In 2018

Aligarh Saharanpur Internet Shutdown Citizenship Law Assam

Internet Shutdown In Aligarh, Saharanpur After Northeast As India Pushed To Edge After Citizenship Bill

Kashmir, Internet, Shutdown, WhatsApp, Jammu

WhatsApp Accounts Of Kashmiris Deleted As Internet Shutdown In Valley Enters 5th Month

Kashmir Internet Ban

IT Sector In J-K Stares At Grim Future As Internet Shutdown In Valley Enters 86th Day

Fearing Backlash, Centre Puts Notification To Give More Power To Assam Rifles On Hold

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Uttar Pradesh Tops List Of Crimes Against Women In 2018 With 59,445 Cases: Govt Data

News

JNU Tapes: ABVP Attackers Unmasked In India Today Sting, Left’s Involvement Also Revealed

My Story

My Story: “We Were Appalled At Police’s Disheartening Response After Rape Threats From A Cab Driver”

Look Back

TLI Exclusive | 27 Years On, Victims Of Sopore Massacre That Left 57 Dead, Await Justice

News

Axis Bank Resignation Spree: 15,000 Employees Quit Within Nine Months Amid Organisational Restructuring

News

India Does Not Need NPR, NRC, CAA: 106 Former Civil Servants In Open Letter

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.