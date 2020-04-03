News

'Will Not Be Scared': A Day After Being Attacked, Indore Health Workers Return To Duty

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 3 April 2020 11:50 AM GMT

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Dr Zakiya Sayed, who was screening people for coronavirus in Indore along with other healthcare workers, was pelted with stones by residents.

After being attacked by residents, a team of health workers, including Dr Zakiya Sayed, was back to duty, screening people for coronavirus in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"We had been working on the screening of contacts for the last four days. But what we saw yesterday, we had not seen it earlier. We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared," Dr Zakiya Sayed told ANI.

"We had information about a person coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient…We were talking to the person (the elderly woman) when, all of a sudden, residents got agitated and attacked us," one of the doctors had said after the attack on Wednesday, April 1.

Assuring healthcare workers of their safety, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the perpetrators will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Seven people were arrested on Thursday, April 2, in connection with this incident.

Several such incidents of violence were reported across the country,

"Violent attacks being committed against doctors and paramedical staff providing healthcare by risking their lives is condemned and anyone resorting to violence against them will be liable to strict legal action," MoS home affairs G Kishan Reddy said.

Reddy also directed "all DGPs to take immediate action against culprits".

Also Read: COVID-19 Outbreak: Mob Attacks Healthcare Workers In Indore

