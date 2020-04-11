News

Indore: Two Doctors Die Of COVID-19 Within 48 Hours

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 11 April 2020 10:40 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-11T17:20:19+05:30
Image credit: Patrika, Digi Gyor/ Facebook

Indore's chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia, held that the doctor had come in contact with a coronavirus patient during the treatment.

Indore, a coronavirus hotspot in Madhya Pradesh reported the second death of a physician on April 10 within 48 hours. A doctor named Om Prakash Chauhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to the disease at a city hospital.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Indore, Pravin Jadia confirmed the doctor's death. Prakash was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital in the city and was a private practitioner.

As of April 11, 8 AM, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is 435 of which 402 are active cases and 33 people have died.

Earlier a 62-year-old Dr Shatrughan Panjwani who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on April 9.

According to a News 18 report, Dr Panjwani, a general physician, was infected with the contagious novel coronavirus, a couple of days ago according to a government hospital report.

Three more casualties occurred in the city on April 11, including a 75-year-old man, the death toll in the city has reached 30.

Reportedly, the three men died during treatment at different hospitals in the city over the last three days.

According to an official of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, their test reports, which confirmed that they were coronavirus positive, were received this morning. They added that the other two deceased were aged 66 and 52.

Two of the three victims were suffering from diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

As many as 249 people have so far been tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, capital of Madhya Pradesh. Of them, 30 have so far died due to the deadly infection, officials said.

