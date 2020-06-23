News

Indore: District Administration Invokes NSA Against Two For Cow Slaughter

On June 19 the Indore police chased Shahzad Mohammed Sattar, 30, and Shanid Shakil, 21, who was allegedly carrying meat on a motorcycle.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Madhya Pradesh   |   23 Jun 2020 1:42 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Indore: District Administration Invokes NSA Against Two For Cow Slaughter

Image Credits- https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/05/28/08/35/mammals-787702_960_720.jpg


The Indore district administration on June 22 invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two people held for cow slaughter in the state making it the first such invocation of the stringent provision since the BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh three months ago.

As per media reports, on June 19 the Indore police chased Shahzad Mohammed Sattar aged 30, and Shanid Shakil aged 21, who was allegedly carrying meat on a motorcycle. While Sattar was arrested and the meat was seized, Shanil managed to escape. When a laboratory report confirmed that the meat was beef, the police booked them under Sections 5 and 9 of the Cow Slaughter Act and the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police (East Indore) M C Jain told The Indian Express that Shanil was later arrested, and the district collector had confirmed his recommendation for slapping NSA against the two. The duo will be sent to Bhopal central jail on June 23. Jain said they did not have criminal cases in the past but their offence was "severe".

Earlier, the state had invoked the NSA on at least three instances against those who attacked health workers, police officials, or sanitation workers.

Also Read: Now Face Upto 10 Yrs Jail Term For Cow Slaughter, Illegal Transportation In Uttar Pradesh

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Richa Mukherjee

Richa Mukherjee

Digital Journalist

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian