Indore: District Administration Invokes NSA Against Two For Cow Slaughter

The Indore district administration on June 22 invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two people held for cow slaughter in the state making it the first such invocation of the stringent provision since the BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh three months ago.

As per media reports, on June 19 the Indore police chased Shahzad Mohammed Sattar aged 30, and Shanid Shakil aged 21, who was allegedly carrying meat on a motorcycle. While Sattar was arrested and the meat was seized, Shanil managed to escape. When a laboratory report confirmed that the meat was beef, the police booked them under Sections 5 and 9 of the Cow Slaughter Act and the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police (East Indore) M C Jain told The Indian Express that Shanil was later arrested, and the district collector had confirmed his recommendation for slapping NSA against the two. The duo will be sent to Bhopal central jail on June 23. Jain said they did not have criminal cases in the past but their offence was "severe".

Earlier, the state had invoked the NSA on at least three instances against those who attacked health workers, police officials, or sanitation workers.

