Indigo Pilot Who Flew Kamra, Goswami Alleges Social Media Post Forced Airlines To Ban Comedian

The pilot of the aircraft in which comedian Kunal Kamra heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on January 28 said that airlines did not consult him before imposing a six-month ban on the comedian.

"Disheartened to learn that my airline has taken action in this case solely based on social media posts," the pilot, Rohit Mateti, of the flight 6E5317 said in his statement.

While he described Kamra's behaviour "unsavoury", the pilot said that his actions did not qualify of a level one unruly passenger. He further added that Kamra apologised to the flight crew multiple times, and "at no point did he not comply with crew instructions".

According to civil aviation rules, a Level One offence, which Kamra allegedly committed, includes any unruly physical gestures or verbal harassment – including unruly behaviour from drunk passengers – for which the person can be banned from flying for up to three months.

The person can only be penalised after an inquiry committee is set up and is headed by a former retired judge.

After the pilot's mail, Ministry of Civil Aviation - Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "I had expressed my views with regard to the unruly behaviour of a passenger onboard @Indigo6E flight. I reiterate that Airlines must ensure "Zero Tolerance" for any activity which has the potential to jeopardise the safety of passengers in an Aircraft."

The airline addressed the pilot's concern and released a statement. In the statement, the airline said that they have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding the incident.

Also Read: Opinion: Why 'Arnabmania' Needs To Be Snubbed, Not Arnab Goswami

