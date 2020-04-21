India's COVID-19 Doubling Rate Improves To 7.5 Days From 3.4 Days: Health Ministry

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed that 18,900 mark according to the data furnished by the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 3,259. Also, the death toll due to the deadly virus was over 600.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has directed all state governments to not use the new rapid testing kits for the next two days, as the reported irregularities have attracted attention and are being investigated.

The Central government, on Monday, April 20, said that India's COVID-19 doubling rate has shown improvement. The rate has improved to 7.5 days from 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed to contain and mitigate the pandemic.



"India's doubling rate before the lockdown was 3.4 days. It has now improved to 7.5 days. As per data on April 19, in 18 States, the rate is better than the national average," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary to the Union Health Ministry, while addressing media on the coronavirus situation in the country.

"The number of districts where no case has been reported in the last 14 days has increased to 59 in 23 States and UTs. Goa is now COVID-19 free," he added.

The Union health official also informed that Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any COVID-19 case in last 28 days.

Stressing on the importance of social distancing norms, Agarwal said that the guidelines need to be vehemently followed even after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed so that any rise in cases can be prevented further.

In yet another important disclosure, the Ministry said that 80% of the country's coronavirus cases are asymptomatic or display mild symptoms. This meant that most of the cases do not show symptoms.

"As compared to other nations, whatever relative success India has achieved in managing the crisis is because of the collective efforts of the government and the people," Agarwal said.



