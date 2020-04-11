Around 250 Indians Infected By COVID-19 In Singapore: Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission on Friday, April 10, said around 250 Indians in Singapore have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly half of those infected stays in close contact in the dormitories for foreign workers, the Commission added.

Jawed Ashraf, Indian High Commissioner has said that almost all of the Indians who have the disease are mostly stable or improving, reported NDTV.

Of the 250 infected Indians, some are permanent residents. Furthermore, nearly 50 per cent of the infected stay in dormitories for foreign workers. In Singapore, migrant workers' dormitories have emerged as the COVID-19 hotspots.

While Singapore was able to keep infections low during the first wave of coronavirus outbreaks, the country is now battling with an alarming rise in the number of cases including many from the dormitories.

While the first case in the dormitories was reported on March 29, the number has since gone up to 460. Of this, around 200 were reported on Thursday, April 9. With the country starting aggressive testing in the dormitories, the numbers are expected to rise in the coming days.

The country has quarantined over 50,000 workers for two weeks in five dormitories that were declared "isolation areas". They are being screened and tested. All the workers in these areas are still paid, along with food and other essentials like face masks and hand sanitisers.