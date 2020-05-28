[Video] 'Tortured' Indian Employees In Saudi Arabia Plead Indian External Affair Minister Jaishankar For Protection

An Indian migrant working in Saudi Arabia pleaded for his protection in a video, who was brutally tortured by his employer.

In the video that made rounds on social media on Sunday, the man identified as Ankamolla Ravi broke down in tears requesting his rescue from his Saudi employer soon, who is allegedly torturing him every day.

"Please save me. Otherwise, I will be killed here," the man said in the video. Ravi is a migrant worker from Telangana's Nizamabad. Former Nizamabad MP and TRS leader Kavita Kalvakuntla tweeted the video and requested External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to bring him back to India.

.@DrSJaishankar ji, this is Ravi from Telangana.He is stuck in Saudi Arabia.we have been trying to rescue this man from past one week with the help of our embassy.however,the abuse has reached to next level today & needs your immediate intervention.kindly help this man !! pic.twitter.com/XWWcOeDMGD — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 24, 2020

According to The News Minute reports, he went to Saudi Arabia in search of employment six years ago, since then, he has not been allowed to visit his family in India as his employer allegedly confiscated his passport and other documents.



The 32-year-old in the video explained his dreadful condition in the country and how he feared for his life every single day.

The news agency reached out to Ravi's family and learnt that he has not received his salary for the last six months. The issue got more serious three months ago when his father died and he approached his employer to return home, requesting his documents and pending salary for the same. The employer allegedly thrashed Ravi and locked him in a room in response.

Sujatha Ankamolla, Ravi's wife said, "He called me in the middle of the night saying he was badly beaten up. The next morning, he sent videos of how the employer had tortured him. As the matter went to the Embassy authorities' notice, he again thrashed him," as quoted by TNM.

She said that the employer returned Ravi's phone only on the assurance of not recording videos, otherwise face serious consequences. The family has not been able to reach out to him since Ramadan.

Meanwhile, his wife has filed a complaint with the Telangana State Human Rights Commission requesting for the return of her husband.

