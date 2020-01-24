Amid Spread Of Coronavirus, 25 Indian Students Stuck In Wuhan; Indian Embassy Opens Hotlines For Help

While the death toll due to the Coronavirus has reached to 25 in China and more than 800 confirmed cases are reported, 25 Indian students have been stuck, as the country has locked down several cities to avoid the spread of the virus.

Of the 25 students, 20 students belong to the southern state of Kerala. Another 14 students who were interning at a hospital in Yichang, had planned to fly to Kolkata from Kumming airport on January 23 or 24, Times Of India reported.

The Indian embassy in a statement said that they are keeping a close eye on the situation in the country and have gained assurance from the relevant Chinese authorities for assisting residents in Wuhan.

They also said that they have received multiple queries from Indians in Hubei province and their relatives in India in connection with the outbreak of the disease.

The Indian Embassy in China to assist the Indian in China have also started two hotlines to assist stranded locals there.

The numbers issued are +8618612083629 and +8618612083617.

The Indian embassy has also said that Chinese authorities have assured them of help to Indians stuck in Wuhan.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday it was "a bit too early" to declare a new coronavirus a global health emergency. Two people who have recently travelled back from the country have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Indian government, who earlier announced that a Kerala nurse working in Saudi Arabia had contracted Coronavirus, clarified that she had not been infected.

