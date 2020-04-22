News

Indian Railways Earns Over Rs 7 Crore Through Special Parcel Trains Amid Lockdown

More than 450 parcel special trains have been operated with a consignment of over 20,470 tonnes earning the Indian Railways around 7.5 crores.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 April 2020 12:56 PM GMT
Written By : Navya Singh | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Piyush Goyal led Indian Railways has started parcel special train services across the country during the ongoing pandemic crisis to ensure mass transportation of medical supplies, essential commodities from producing regions to various other parts of India.

These trains are operating at fixed times-tables across 65 select routes, of which the zonal railways are notified regularly, according to Financial Express.

Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru are few of the key points identified on these routes. Railways connectivity to the North East region is also ensured.

These services by the Railways had been carried out before in the 1970s but were discontinued in the 80s. According to Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairman of Railway Board, some of these trains are likely to be continued even after the lockdown gets lifted.

These services have been very helpful during the hour of crisis. A case of delivery of essential medicines and goods to two autistic kids in Ajmer has been proclaimed by the railways.

