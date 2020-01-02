Train Tickets Get Costlier From 2020, Indian Railways To Earn Rs 2300 Crore From The Hike

Indian Railways announced a hike in ticket price throughout its network and changes in the ticket price will be effective from 1st January 2020. No excess fare will be charged from passengers who have booked tickets before 1 Jan 2020 according to an order issued on Tuesday.

In a tweet released by the Ministry of railways, the hike has been attributed to ‘fast modernization’. Accordingly, Railways has decided to slightly affect an increase in fare only over the non-suburban sections.

“In order to expand passenger amenities and facilities at Railway stations and in trains, it has become imperative to increase the train fare marginally without overburdening any class of passengers. Fast modernization of Indian Railway will be achieved through this fare revision.” Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

Effective from today:

For all AC classes, the hike is 4 paise per kilometre travelled. All non-AC classes and the unreserved segment will see a 1 paisa per kilometre hike. On long-distance mail/express trains, the hike will be 2 paise per kilometre.

The suburban passengers have been left out of the hike keeping the “affordability concerns of daily commuters”. This class constitutes 66 per cent of total passenger segment of the railways.

The fare hike is also applicable to premium trains such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto, according to the order.

The order also said “Indian Railways has continuously endeavoured to augment passenger experience through modernization of coaches and provision of improved facilities over stations. Further, the burden of 7th Pay Commission on Indian Railway has necessitated rationalization of fares.

As a result of the fare hike, the journey from Delhi-Kolkata, which covers a distance of 1,447 km, the hike at the rate of 4 paise per km will be around ₹58 in AC classes on Rajdhani-type trains. The hike will have no effect on the catering charges.

Existing fares of train services like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Rajya Rani, Yuva Expresses, Suvidha and special trains on special charges, AC MEMU (non-suburban), AC DEMU (non-suburban) etc shall similarly be revised to the extent of the proposed increase in fares.

Just after coming to power in 2014, the Modi led government had increased railway passenger fares and freight rates. Later in November & December 2015, cancellation charges and tatkal fares were increased respectively. Indian Railways expects to earn Rs 2,300 crore annual revenue from the recent hike.

