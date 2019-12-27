News

Indian Railways Reported Zero Deaths This Fiscal For First Time In 166 Years

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 27th, 2019 / 1:38 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

Zero Deaths Reported

Image Credit: India TV

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal On Wednesday, December 25, in a tweet informed that for the first time in 166 years zero passenger deaths were reported in the current financial year, 2019-20.

Indian Railways marked the financial year 2019-2020 as the safest in 166 years so far. The department reported only 59 accidents throughout FY19 without any casualties. Earlier in April this year, Indian Railways registered 2018-2019 as its safest year.

“The number of consequential accidents, including collisions, level crossing accidents, fire in trains, derailment and miscellaneous, has reduced from 1130 in 1980-81 to 59 in 2018-19, resulting in 94.8% reduction”, a report of The Financial Express revealed.

As per the national transporter’s data, the number of fatalities have reduced to 37 in 2018-19 from 658 in 1981-82, with a total of 94.4 per cent reduction. The injury figures also decreased to 108 in 2018-19 from 1144 from 1981-82, with a total decrease of 90.6 per cent.

Goyal-led Indian Railways has mentioned time and again about safety being its topmost priority. This year, the transporter witnessed zero passenger deaths, with the consequential accidents reducing to nearly 95 per cent in the last 38 years.

Implementing the necessary measures on the safety front, the department has managed to mark the zero report of deaths as its greatest achievement.

Reportedly, Indian Railways witnessed immense growth in the initial phase of the Modi Government, displaying the best performance in fields of rail safety and modernisation. The Interim Budget of 2019 gave the railways the highest allocation of ₹1,58,658 crore, surpassing last year’s allocation of ₹1,48,528 crore.

Also Read: Indian Railways To Become World’s First ‘Net-Zero’ Carbon Emitter By 2030: Piyush Goyal

Contributors

Written by : Saheen Sultana Rahman (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Zero Deaths Reported

Indian Railways Reported Zero Deaths This Fiscal For First Time In 166 Years

India Reported Most Number Of Pollution-Related Deaths In 2017: Report

IMF India Credible Transparent

IMF Urges Indian Govt To Be More ‘Credible’, ‘Transparent’ With Fiscal Numbers

Zero Emitter Railway Piyush Goyal

Indian Railways To Become World’s First ‘Net-Zero’ Carbon Emitter By 2030: Piyush Goyal

AirIndia Financial Loss

Air India Posts Rs. 4600 Crore Operating Loss In 2018-19 Due To High Oil Prices, Aims Profit This Fiscal Year

88 Lakh Taxpayers Did Not File Taxes During Demonetisation Fiscal, Says Report

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

‘Kerala Will Be Denied Ration If National Population Register Not Implemented’: BJP Leader

News

Banaras Hindu University To Offer ‘Bhoot Vidya’ Certificate Course On Ghost Studies

News

Around 14 Killed In UP Due To ‘Firearm Injuries’, All Muslims

News

Time To Punish Tukde-Tukde Gang For Anti-CAA Protests: Home Minister Amit Shah

My Social Responsibility

A Mother Shares Her Opinion On How One Can Keep Children Free From Sexual Abuse

My Social Responsibility

India’s First University For Transgenders Set To Open In Uttar Pradesh

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.