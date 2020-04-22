News

COVID-19 Outbreak: Indian Railways To Manufacture One Lakh Coveralls For Frontline Staff By May 31

As of now, the railways has obtained the raw materials for 60,000 of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and distributed them among various zones.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 April 2020 6:14 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-22T11:45:46+05:30
Written By : Sumanti Sen | Edited By : Shweta Kothari | By :  Pallavi Mehra  
COVID-19 Outbreak: Indian Railways To Manufacture One Lakh Coveralls For Frontline Staff By May 31

Image Credits: vadodara sanskari nagari/Twitter, Wikimedia (Representational Images)

In India's fight against coronavirus, Indian railways has targeted to manufacture one lakh coveralls by May 31 by COVID-19 frontline staff. As of now, the railways has obtained the raw materials for 60,000 of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and distributed them among various zones.

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) collected material from four government-authorized suppliers of raw material for PPEs to stitch the coveralls.

The railway coverall costs, including GST, is Rs 447 per piece. However, the ones available in the market cost Rs 808.50.

"We have tied up with the government-approved raw material suppliers. What we are making is not just cheaper but also superior in quality compared to what is available in the market," Arun Arora, the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Northern Railway, said.

He got the coverall samples passed by the DRDO lab and sent the designs along with the tutorial videos to various zones. Northern railways has become the central body for coverall-related material.

On Monday, April 20, it was observed that for two consecutive days, the workshops and other units of Northern Railway together stitched over 1,000 coveralls in a day. The zone has made 3,467 coveralls and has supplied them to railways hospitals and in other required zones.

The month-end target is to make over 10,000 coveralls. To cover up a lakh of coveralls by Indian Railways, the zone is trying to make around 40,000-50,000 of them.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government, on April 20, shut down the two main workshops in Lucknow's Alambagh and Charbagh, where PPE items were being manufactured as part of containment measures. The stitching and manufacturing facility in Noida has also been closed.

Despite these obstacles, the officials say that they are determined to achieve the target.

Also Read: India's COVID-19 Doubling Rate Improves To 7.5 Days From 3.4 Days: Health Ministry

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

[Watch] Bihar Home Guard

News[Watch] Bihar Home Guard 'Punished' For Asking Agricultural Officer For Lockdown Pass

Andhra Pradesh: 40,000 Women In Self Help Groups Stitch Affordable Masks At Rs 3.5 Each

NewsAndhra Pradesh: 40,000 Women In Self Help Groups Stitch Affordable Masks At Rs 3.5 Each

Assam Govt Gives Rs 2,000 Each To 86,000 Migrant Workers Stranded Across India

NewsAssam Govt Gives Rs 2,000 Each To 86,000 Migrant Workers Stranded Across India

Bihar Officer Gives Special Travel Pass To BJP MLA, Suspended For Embarrassing Nitish Kumar

NewsBihar Officer Gives Special Travel Pass To BJP MLA, Suspended For Embarrassing Nitish Kumar

With Five More COVID-19 Hospitals, Odisha Increases Capacity To 5,000 Beds

NewsWith Five More COVID-19 Hospitals, Odisha Increases Capacity To 5,000 Beds

US Crude Oil Prices Falls Below Zero, How Does It Affect You?

NewsUS Crude Oil Prices Falls Below Zero, How Does It Affect You?