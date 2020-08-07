Railways To End Colonial-Era 'Bungalow Peon' Practice, Says No To New Appointments

The Indians Railways has decided to put an end to the colonial-era practice of appointing khalasis or ''bungalow peons'' who worked at the homes of senior officials. The decision came after an order issued by the Railway Board barring any new appointment to the post.

The announcement was made amid a review of the British-era legacy following allegations that railway officers tended to misuse the services of Telephone Attendant-cum-Dak Khalasis.

A TADK is considered as a temporary employee of Indian Railways in the Group D category. The posting later becomes permanent after a screening test on completion of three years of service.

Bungalow peons were posted at the residences of railway officers to carry out duties such as attending to telephone calls and carrying files from their offices to homes. However, over the years, concerns have been raised that TADKs were being used by officers to perform their household chores.

According to the order issued on August 6, the Railway Board has mentioned that no new appointment to the post will be processed starting with immediate effect.

"Indian Railways is on a fast transformational path of all-round progress. Many practices and management tools are being reviewed in view of changes in technology and working conditions. The measures taken are to be seen in such a context," the ministry of railways said.

"The issue regarding the appointment of TADK is under review in Railway Board. It has, therefore, been decided that any appointment of fresh face substitutes as TADK should not either be processed or made with immediate effect," the order mentioned.



"Further, all cases approved for such appointments since 1st July 2020 may be reviewed and position advised to Board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments," it added.

Indian Railways last month had issued an order to end the British-era practice of using Dak Messengers, or personal messengers, for official communications and move towards video conferencing in an attempt to save costs.

