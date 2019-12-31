News

Indian Navy Bans Use Of Social Media, Smartphones At Naval Bases

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 31st, 2019 / 2:33 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

Indian Navy Social Media Ban

Image Credits: The Times Of India

The Indian navy in a move to increase its confidential information and to prevent espionage has issued orders to ban social media and smartphones at naval bases, dockyards and onboard warships.

“All social networking platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other messengers from here on now will not be allowed at the naval bases and ships,” a senior Indian Navy officer was quoted by India Today.

The restriction was imposed to prevent officers from being a target to honey traps by spies on social media.

The step comes days after seven Navy personnel were found leaking sensitive information through Facebook. It was alleged that the information was sent to Pakistan.

The Andra Pradesh Police with the help of Central Intelligence Agencies and Naval Intelligence nabbed seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator from Vishwakapatanam and Mumbai respectively.

“Three sailors were arrested from Visakhapatnam, two from Karwar and two from Mumbai,” said intelligence agencies, which busted the espionage racket being run by Pakistan

It is believed that the Navy personnel might have passed sensitive information such as the location of naval ships and submarines to a Pakistani handler.

The agencies have observed that both Eastern and Western naval command centres which safeguard maritime borders from Pakistan and China were exposed to these Pakistan’s agents.

This seven naval personnel had fallen prey to a honey trap in 2018.

Of the seven arrested, three were from Eastern Naval Command of Visakhapattanam, three were from Western Naval Command, and one was posted at Karwar naval the base of Karnataka.

Lured on the pretext of an online relationship the chat conversation of these seven sailors with women was found to be sexual in nature. Later, these women blackmailed these men to know the location and movement of India’s warships and submarines.

The men were also paid by the hawala operator. However, the Indian Navy has said that the confidential assets are untouched and assured there was no security breach.

Also Read: Indian Navy Day: Remembering Valour Of Our Sea Warriors

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Indian Navy Day: Remembering Valour Of Our Sea Warriors

lieutenant-shivangi-first-women-naval-pilot

Indian Navy’s First Woman Pilot To Join Operations From December 2

Navy INECR Plan

Indian Navy Presses Ahead With Eco-Friendly Programme Comprising Various Action Plans

To Tackle Marine Litter, European Union Bans Use Of All Single-Use Plastic

Tamil Nadu Govt Says “No” To Single-Use Disposable Plastic, Bans Use From 2019 Onward

Capt P Rajkumar Commander Vijay Varma Kerala Floods

Kerala Flood Heroes: Indian Navy Captain P Rajkumar Rescues 26 People, Commander Vijay Airlifts A Pregnant Woman To Hospital

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Payal Tadvi Suicide: Two Department Heads Given Clean Chit For Want Of “Linking Evidence”

News

Defence Ministry Alleges Private Firm Not Returning Data Of 45 Lakh Ex-Servicemen For ECHS

News

Kerala Retains Top Spot In Sustainable Development Goals Index 2019; Bihar Deemed As Worst Performer

News

Dynasty Politics: 19 MLAs With Family Legacy Inducted In Maharashtra Cabinet Of 35 Ministers

Fact Check

Five Times Jaggi Vasudev Got Facts Wrong In His Pro-CAA Speech

News

Indian Navy Bans Use Of Social Media, Smartphones At Naval Bases

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.