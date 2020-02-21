13 Indian Navy Personnel Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Sensitive Information To Pakistan

The scope of an ongoing investigation in the honey trapping of Navy officers broadened after as many as 13 Indian Navy personnel were caught leaking sensitive information to Pakistan intelligence services on social media.

"Thirteen personnel have so far have been apprehended in the case and the probe has been widened to other suspected social media profiles of personnel who could have been in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives," India Today quoted Indian Navy sources as saying.

The probe began after a joint operation by Andhra Pradesh Police, Naval intelligence, and central intelligence agencies took seven Navy personnel into custody who were allegedly caught leaking top secret information related to the Indian Navy through their social media accounts.

The case is currently under investigation by the Andhra Pradesh police. The arrested Navy personnel are from the different naval bases including Mumbai, Karwar (Karnataka) and Visakhapatnam.

Dangerous Use Of Smart Phones

After this incident came to light, the Indian Navy imposed a strict ban on the use of smartphones and social media applications by its personnel. Criticising this move, some personnel said that the sudden ban created difficulties in maintaining contact with their families and personal work.

Some personnel also claim that the restrictions on smartphones and social media have existed since long and are just being strictly implemented now.

The India Navy, however, permits the use of 2G connectivity as experts claim it to be of limited use and can easily be intercepted. Similar incidents were also reported from the Indian Army and Air Force, however, they have not been able to impose a similar ban.

