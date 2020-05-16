News

Defence Ministry Patents Low-Cost PPE Developed By Indian Navy For Rapid Mass Production

The low-cost PPE kits have been developed by a doctor of Indian Navy, who was posted at the recently created Innovation Cell at Institute of Naval Medicine (INM), Mumbai.

To cope up with the shortage of personal protection equipment, which is utmost necessary for doctors and others near the COVID-19 patients, the Indian Navy has developed a low-cost Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Ministry Of Defence has also successfully patented the kit. The patent was filed by the Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell (IPFC) of the Ministry of Defence, in association with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), the statement read.

The equipment has also been tested and verified in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) testing lab.

"The low-cost PPE has been developed by a doctor serving in the Indian Navy, posted at the recently created Innovation Cell at Institute of Naval Medicine (INM), Mumbai. A pilot batch of PPEs has already been produced at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai," a statement issued by the Navy said.

The kits are made of a specific fabric that allows a high level of protection and 'high breathability' as compared to the other PPEs available in the market and is suitable for use in hot and humid weather conditions.

Interested firms and startups can approach the Ministry for its licenced production.

Earlier India had ordered PPE kits from China. But on receiving it was found that 63,000 of the kits failed the quality tests and had to be rejected.

