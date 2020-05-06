Indian Government To Start Evacuating 14,800 Indians Stranded In 13 Countries From Thursday

The Central government on Monday, May 4, announced that it will start evacuating Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus crisis from Thursday, May 7.



Over 14,800 Indians, stranded in 13 countries, will be brought back by 64 flights. In addition, three ships will sail out to West Asia and the Maldives where over 1,000 Indians are stranded.

In a press statement, the government said, "The Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner."

According to sources, the evacuation will start from the United Arab Emirates. Nearly eight million Indians are stranded in the Gulf countries. With the steep decline in oil prices due to the pandemic and competitive pricing, Indian in UAE and other oil-driven economy are becoming anxious about their livelihoods reported India Today.

According to the government release, Indian Missions are listing out the people stranded in different countries and has clarified that the citizens will pay for the service. While flights from Europe will be charged around ₹50,000, flight from the US will be charged ₹1 lakh.

The passengers will be screened before boarding and only the asymptotic people will be brought back. They will be quarantined for 14 days after coming back.



"The state governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states," the ministry said.

On the first day, 10 flights will evacuate 2300 Indians from the Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, Philippines, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. Maintaining social distancing on a ship, one ship will carry 300 passengers per trip.

According to the media, the first batch of evacuation will be carried out from the Gulf countries while the second phase will be carried out from the US, UK, Iran, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines. Over 2,500 Indians will arrive in Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi from nine different countries on day two.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tweeted, "The state is hoping to meet the challenge of more than 5 lakh, Keralite migrants, returning home."

"Priority will be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women as well as to other people who are stranded in difficult situations," said the government.

In an attempt to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian government had discontinued the airspace operation from March 23 and on March 24 a nation-wide lockdown was announced.

Also Read: 18 Migrants Found Hiding In Cement Mixer In A Bid To Reach Home In UP