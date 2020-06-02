'Make In India, Made For The World': PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes On Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 2, said that India is on the road to revive economic growth as the nation enters 'Unlock-1' to slowly lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and push the economic activities that had come to a standstill.

PM Modi said that he has immense confidence in the country's capability to manage crisis. He also said that he strongly believes in the talent of farmers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

"We will get our economy back," PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural address of the 125th anniversary of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Following are some of the major takeaways from Prime Minister's speech today:

"I have confidence in India's talent and technology; innovation and intellect. I have confidence in India's farmers, MSMEs and entrepreneurs and industry leaders," PM Modi said. Online events are becoming the "new normal in the age of COVID-19", the prime minister said. Country needs to manufacture products which are 'Made in India' but are 'Made for the World', PM Modi said. While COVID-19 was spreading across the globe, India took timely action in a timely manner, he stated. On comparing it with other countries, one will realise the profound the results of imposing lockdown measures in India, he noted. Strengthening economy is one of the top priorities of the government, PM Modi said. "The world is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. In India, we have potential, strength and ability. All industries must benefit from the trust that has developed for India all over the world," he added. "Now, we have to invest in the creation of a Robust Local Supply Chain that boosts India's stake in the Global Supply Chain," PM said. To steer the country onto the path of rapid development and growth and to make India self-reliant, five things are of high important - intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation, PM Modi stated. "The direction in which the government is moving today, in every field there will be many new opportunities for youth of the country," Prime Minister said.

