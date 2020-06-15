Two Indian High Commission Officials Missing In Pakistan: Report

Two Indian officials working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan went missing on Monday, June 15. The two officials have been untraceable for the past few hours now.

The two officials are said to be working as Central Industrial Security Force drivers, who had gone out for duty but did not reach the destination on Monday.

The Indian commission in Pakistan has taken up the matter with the local authorities as well as Pakistan's Foreign Ministry. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has also raised the issue with the Pakistan government.

"Two Indian High Commission officials are missing since morning while on official work. The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities," Akhilesh Singh, First Secretary and spokesperson, Indian High Commission, Pakistan said.

This comes after multiple incidents in the past where Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, have chased and harassed Indian High Commission officials.

On June 4, Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia.was chased by bike-borne unidentified men, suspected to be ISI agents in Islamabad.

Further, just days back, two Pakistan High Commission officials were caught in the Indian capital red-handed and deported back to Islamabad for spying and trying to collect classified and sensitive information.

India issued a note verbale to Pakistani authorities last Friday to protest against the constant harassment meted out to its High Commission officials in the country. The Indian government has also asked Islamabad to ensure the safety of its diplomats and other High Commission staff, and permit them to carry out their activities in keeping with the Vienna Convention.

India also cited 13 instances of harassment in the month of March alone and asked Pakistan to investigate the matter.

