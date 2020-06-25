News

Over 1,500 Cooperative Banks To Be Brought Under RBI's Supervision, Govt Assures Safety Of Depositors' Money

The decision comes months after a massive scam hit the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank last year, leaving lakhs of depositors helpless and losing their life long savings.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   25 Jun 2020 8:38 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
Over 1,500 Cooperative Banks To Be Brought Under RBI

Image Credit: IndiaTV News

In a crucial decision, the government on Wednesday, June 24, announced that all cooperative and multi-state cooperative banks will be brought under the supervision of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The move is aimed at giving comfort to depositors, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, adding that it it applicable on as many as 1,540 such banks.

The decision comes months after a massive scam hit the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank last year, leaving lakhs of depositors helpless and losing their life long savings. Many people were left in deplorable condition looking for ways to access their rightful money.

"Depositor will be assured his money is safe," Javadekar said, adding that an ordinance will be brought to ensure the same.

"RBI's powers as they apply to scheduled banks will apply for cooperative banks as well," he said.

India has nearly 1,482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state co-operative banks with a depositors base of approximately 8.60 crore.

"The decision to bring 1,540 cooperative banks under RBI''s supervision will give an assurance to more than 8.6 crore depositors in these banks that their money amounting to Rs 4.84 lakh crore will stay safe," the minister added.

Following the PMC Bank crisis, the Union Cabinet had amended Banking Regulation Act to strengthen the cooperative banks in the country in February. The amendment sought to enforce banking regulation guidelines of the central bank in cooperative banks.

Also Read: [Video] Unable To Withdraw Money, PMC Bank Depositor Breaks Down Inconsolably Outside Branch

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian