Six Indian Companies Part Of Global Team Racing To Find COVID-19 Vaccine

In the declaration by the WHO, Director General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus applauded different measures taken by various countries to reduce the major outbreak of community transmission of the virus in vulnerable population and assured the proper use of the time gained due to the implementation of such measures to develop a vaccine as rapidly as possible.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), while nearly 70 are in the pre-clinical phase, three vaccine candidates have reached the clinical testing trial phase (on humans).

Spokeswoman Dr Margaret Harris said that the vaccine for the coronavirus is unlikely to be ready for mass use before 2021. "We really shouldn't be expecting to see the vaccine at least for 12 months or longer," she said.

"While Zydus Cadila is working on two vaccines, Serum Institute, Biological E, Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals, and Mynvax are developing one vaccine each," as reported by PTI in conversation with Gagandeep Kang, executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute.

Various companies around the world have come together to create and test vaccines for the COVID-19 cure. Among all of them, six Indian companies, Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute, Biological E, Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals, and Mynvax have also joined hands and are working on vaccines.

