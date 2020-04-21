Indian Army To Categorize Returning Personnel Under Red, Yellow, Green Categories For Effective COVID-19 Screening

Listing out fresh instructions, Indian Army has planned to put personnel resuming duties into three categories - red, yellow and green, for effective screening of any possible COVID-19 positive case.

This comes in the back of several personnel resuming duties in a phased manner for which the authorities have issued guidelines ensuring smooth functioning while taking all necessary precautions.

Those who have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine will be put in the green category. Those who need to complete the 14-day quarantine will be in the yellow category. Those found to be symptomatic will fall in the red category and will be sent in isolation for further treatment at a COVID-19 hospital.

The process will be applicable to all those who are returning from leaves, courses or temporary duties and will need to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

These stringent measures come after 26 Indian Navy personnel were found positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai recently.

As per the guidelines, those personnel who are on leave will resume their duties on receipt of specific instructions from authorities.

Any individual who leaves the station, and is within 500 kms of duty station, is permitted to directly report to unit using private transport only. Individuals who are not within the 500 kms criteria will report to the nearest station headquarter in a private vehicle only.

All ranks of Northern and Eastern Commands, Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Services personnel have the highest priority for rejoining duties.

Those personnel from Nepal currently on leave will need to be at their home stations till the condition in Nepal improves and borders reopen for any movement. The Army has also clarified that orders for reporting will not be applicable to those living in 'Hotspots/Containment Zones'.

"Individuals in Hotspots/Containment zones will follow strict 'No Movement' till the areas are de-notified as Containment zones. The leave granting authorities will decide on the use of the exception of areas officially declared as 'Hotspots/ Containment Zones' by the Central/State government," the Indian Army said.

Also Read: Canada Shooting: 16 Dead As Gunman Opens Fire, Sets Houses Ablaze