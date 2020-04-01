Coronavirus Lockdown: After Youth's Tweet, Indian Army Rescues His Grandmother Stranded In J&K

The Indian Army came to the rescue of an 85-year-old woman, who was critically ill and alone at her home in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, after her grandson tweeted to the Prime Minister's Office.

"Help for my grandmother who is dying in a remote village of distt. Rajouri. No medical facilities amid this lockdown. she lives alone.. please Save her," Manik Sharma tweeted on Wednesday, March 31.

"On receipt of the message, Indian Army swung into action and Army doctor was immediately sent to the village to rescue the ailing patient," Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.



With all essential medical kits, the doctor and army troops reached village Dayala in Rajouri district's Sialsui area and provided immediate medical assistance to the woman. She was diagnosed with severe coronary artery disease, hypertensive emergency and dyspepsia. After providing treatment, she was rushed to the Military Hospital, Rajouri, the PRO said.

He added that the patient is out of danger and is receiving specialist care at the hospital and will soon be reunited with her family post-recovery.