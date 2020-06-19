10 Indian Army Personnel Released By Chinese Army After Three Days Of Negotiation Talks

As many as ten Indian Army personnel, including four officers, were taken into custody by the Chinese Army after the violent clashes of June 15 in which 20 Indian bravehearts were killed in action.

The release of the Indian army personnel, including two Majors, came after nearly three days of negotiations between the Maj Generals of both the armies in the Galwan Valley, NDTV reported.

The Army, without commenting on the details of the release on Thursday, June 18, said: "It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action".

The last time the Chinese Army took Indian soldiers captive was in July 1962 after a clash in the same region. At least 30 Indian soldiers were killed in action and several were captured by the Chinese.

At least 76 Indian soldiers were injured and are currently admitted in hospital after the clashes. All of them are expected to return to duty within 15 days. None are in a critical condition.

The Indian Army personnel were assaulted by the Chinese troops using iron rods and clubs wrapped in barbed wire laced with nails.

Army sources claim that at least 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured during the clash.

Satellite images show a massive Chinese buildup in the Galwan Valley on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), also within a kilometre of Indian positions.

The images show no signs of the Chinese troops moving their forces back from the region, indicating construction activity near the LAC.

