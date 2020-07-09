News

Indian Army Asks Personnel To Delete 89 Apps To Plug Information Leakage

Among these apps are Snapchat, Tinder, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, SHAREit, Xender, Helo, CamScanner, Club Factory and more.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   9 July 2020 5:52 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-09T11:42:43+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indian Army has directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, including Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG and Instagram. Indian Army sources said that this is an attempt to plug leakage of information.

This comes days after 59 apps, mostly Chinese, were banned by the government amid the standoff with China.

Some of the 89 apps that the Indian Army personnel have been asked to delete are among those which the Centre has already banned stating "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

The list of apps that they have been asked to delete is divided into various categories like messaging apps - (We Chat, Helo, Share Chat, Viber, IMO, Hike and others), video hosting (Tik Tok, Likee, Samosa, Kwali and others), contents sharing (SHAREit, Xender, Zapya and others), web browsers (UC Browser and UC Browser Mini), video and live streaming (Zoom, LiveMe, Vmate, Uplive and others), utility apps (CamScanner, Beauty Plus and True Caller), gaming apps (PUBG, Clash of Kings and others), eCommerce apps (Club Factory, AliExpress, Chinabrands and others), dating apps (Tinder, OkCupid, Badoo, Bumble, Happn, Couch Surfing and others), news apps (News Dog and Daily Hunt), lifestyle apps (POPXO), music apps (Hungama and Songs.pk) and blogging/micro blogging apps (Tumblr, Reddit and others).

