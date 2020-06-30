News

Indian Army Deploys T-90 Bhishma Tanks Along LAC After China's Posturing In The Region

The development comes amid the Corps Commander-level meet between India and China armies that began in Chushul on Tuesday noon.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Jun 2020 3:01 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Indian Army Deploys T-90 Bhishma Tanks Along LAC After China

CREDITS: Wikimedia

The Indian Army has deployed six T-90 Bhishma tanks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, stating the move as a part of the peaceful restoration of the status quo ante in the region.

The development comes amid the Corps Commander-level talks between India and China armies that began in Chushul on Tuesday noon, thus indicating that India is all for peace but prepared for the worst-case scenario.

This deployment of the T-90 Bhishma tanks comes after black tarpaulins were found, through satellite images procured by NDTV, on the embankment of the Galwan River, believed to be the Chinese position around LAC.

The images showed almost 16 camps of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), within nine kilometres of the LAC, in addition to hundreds of trucks, off-road vehicles and heavy earth moving equipment including bulldozers.

As per The Hindustan Times report, infantry combat vehicles along with 155mm howitzers have already been deployed all along 1597 km long LAC in East Ladakh to repel any aggressive plans of the adversary through the Spanggur Gap.

Two tank regiments have also been deployed in the Chushul sector. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have also been kept in high alert to give a befitting response in case of a war-like scenario with China.

