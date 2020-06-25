Fresh Satellite Images Show Chinese Army Build Up In Galwan After Both Armies Agree To Disengage At LAC

The Chinese observation post that was destroyed on June 15 by the Indian Army has been erected again in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The development comes amid an agreement between the two countries to pull back and disengage.

Earlier on Wednesday, fresh satellite images surfaced that showed massive build-up of Chinese troops both at Galwan Valley and Depsang.

Satellite images from earlier today help spot #China's PLA troop support positions mushrooming all over the #PangongTso lake area #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/lyfG4aD0I8 — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) June 23, 2020

The destruction of the post was the trigger of the violent clash between the two armies that claimed the lives of as many as 20 Indian army personnel on June 15. Meanwhile, tensions are also escalating in Depsang, where the Chinese have blocked Indian patrols from going to Patrol Points 11, 12 and 13, which indicates that the Chinese have transgressed into Depsang area too.

Not halting, instead of ramping up, China has increased its military activity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley, with more troops, vehicles, earth-moving machinery, fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, artillery guns, missile systems and air defence radars.

Satellite imagery, released by US firm Maxar Technologies shows bigger observation post near PP-14, part of which was flattened by Colonel Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment and his troops on the night of June 15.

Following an understanding between the two sides after the face-off at Galwan Valley, the Indian Army had pulled back from the area, close to Patrol Point 14, around half-a-kilometre from the LAC, The Print reported. However, the Chinese Army did not do the same.

During the next patrolling, Indian Army troops observed that the Chinese observation post is back at the exact same location.

The issue was reportedly discussed during the Corps Commander-level talks held between India and China on 22 June, where the two sides had agreed to go ahead with step-wise de-escalation in the area.

According to ThePrint report, the Chinese want the Indians to restrict their patrolling to the confluence of Shyok-Galwan river, about 5 km into the LAC.



