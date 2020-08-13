US: Trump Administration Permits H-1B Visa Holders To Return For Same Jobs They Did Before Ban

The United States administration has relaxed some regulations for H-1B visas permitting visa holders to enter the country if they return to do the same jobs they had before the visa ban.

The US Department of State advisory stated that dependents, or spouses and children, would also be allowed to travel with the visa holders.

"Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification," the state department advisory said.

The Trump administration has also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers and other workers who hold H-1B visas, saying it is necessary to facilitate the "immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States".

On June 22, President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation banning the entry of certain non-immigrants with H-1B and L1 visas until the end of the year to protect the US labour market following record unemployment rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This move was opposed by the US tech industry, including Facebook, Microsoft and Apple.

"Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency," the advisory stated.



