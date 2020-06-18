"Deeply Grateful": PM Modi As India Elected Non-Permanent Member Of UN Security Council

India has been elected to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member from the Asia-Pacific category for 2021-22 term, with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes out of 192.



This was the eighth time that India has been elected to UNSC on Wednesday, June 17, and will sit in the UN body for two years beginning January 1.

"Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.

India gets 184 out of the 192 valid votes polled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 18, said that he was "deeply grateful" after India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.



Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the @UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2020

India said that forging "a new orientation for reformed multilateral system" will be its "overarching" mission for its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday, June 17, conducted elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council with special voting arrangements due to the ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions.

While India, Mexico, Ireland and Norway were elected to the UNSC, the 193 UN member states will return to continue voting to fill one more vacant seat after there was no winner.

The Security Council, the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions which, includes imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. The body has five permanent veto-wielding members - the US, Britain, France, China and Russia, and 10 non-permanent members.

