News

"Deeply Grateful": PM Modi As India Elected Non-Permanent Member Of UN Security Council

India said that forging "a new orientation for reformed multilateral system" will be its "overarching" mission for its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 Jun 2020 5:51 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-18T12:17:34+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
"Deeply Grateful": PM Modi As India Elected Non-Permanent Member Of UN Security Council

Image Credit: The Indian Express

India has been elected to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member from the Asia-Pacific category for 2021-22 term, with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes out of 192.

This was the eighth time that India has been elected to UNSC on Wednesday, June 17, and will sit in the UN body for two years beginning January 1.

"Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 18, said that he was "deeply grateful" after India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

India said that forging "a new orientation for reformed multilateral system" will be its "overarching" mission for its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday, June 17, conducted elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council with special voting arrangements due to the ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions.

While India, Mexico, Ireland and Norway were elected to the UNSC, the 193 UN member states will return to continue voting to fill one more vacant seat after there was no winner.

The Security Council, the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions which, includes imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. The body has five permanent veto-wielding members - the US, Britain, France, China and Russia, and 10 non-permanent members.

Also Read: 'Boycott Chinese Products'? Here Is Why It Will Not Be Easy

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian