News

India's Unemployment Rate Increases To 7.78% In February, Highest In 4 Months: CMIE Data

Navya Singh
India   |   Published : 2 March 2020 7:17 AM GMT
India

Image Credit: India Today

The rate of unemployment stood at 7.16% in January 2020.

India's unemployment rate increased to 7.78% in February, the highest since October 2019 which stood at 8.9%, as per the data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Monday.

The rate of unemployment stood at 7.16% in January 2020.

The Indian economy grew at its slowest pace in more than six years in the last three months of 2019.

Several analysts and experts predicted further slowdown as the global coronavirus outbreak is hindering the growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

The country's manufacturing sector expanded at the beginning of the year and was maintained in February. However, hiring increased only fractionally.

The unemployment rate in India's rural areas rose to 7.37% in February up from 5.97% in January.

The rate in urban areas, however, fell to 8.65% from 9.70%, data from the Mumbai-based private think-tank showed.

Between September and December 2019, the unemployment rate in India stood at 7.5 per cent. However, the unemployment rate for graduates was at 18.5 per cent, double the headline rate.

Despite the massive rural spending on the back of the Kharif harvest season, October-December quarter recorded a massive growth decline of 4.7 per cent.

Also Read: Unemployment Rate At 7.5% In Sept-Dec 2019, Highest Among Educated Youth: CMIE Data

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

News'Want Peace But Have Limitations': SC On Plea Seeking FIR Against Kapil Mishra & BJP Leaders

BJP Blames Umar Khalid For Inciting Delhi Violence, Kapil Mishra Continues To Walk Free

NewsBJP Blames Umar Khalid For Inciting Delhi Violence, Kapil Mishra Continues To Walk Free

Sikkim

NewsSikkim's Lachen To Introduce Bamboo Water Bottles As Alternative For Plastic Bottles

BSF Rebuild Jawan’s House

NewsBSF Comes Forward To Rebuild Jawan's House Burnt In Delhi Riots As Wedding Gift

Thanks To This IITian Who Left His Job In Singapore, Kids Of Mishing Tribe In Assam Are Getting Quality Education

ExclusiveThanks To This IITian Who Left His Job In Singapore, Kids Of Mishing Tribe In Assam Are Getting Quality Education

Army Major In Jammu And Kashmir

NewsArmy Major In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla Dies Saving His Wife, Dogs From Fire