With 3900 New Cases, 195 Deaths In Last 24 Hours, India Reports Worst COVID-19 Day

The latest updates from the Ministry also reports that about 12,727 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far and the recovery rate stood at 27.4 per cent this morning.

Palak Agrawal (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   5 May 2020 9:24 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-05T16:45:08+05:30
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Nandan M
Image Credits: Twitter/ LiveMint

With 3,900 fresh coronavirus cases and 195 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest single-day spike in the COVID-19 cases and also the fatalities.

According to the Union Home Ministry data, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 46,433 which includes 1,568 deaths.

Kerala has recorded one of the best recovery rates in the country. Out of the 500 confirmed cases, 462 people were cured of the disease.

Maharashtra, with 14,541 infections, reported the highest number of confirmed cases in the country followed by Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Tamil Nadu (3,550) and Rajasthan (3,061).

While addressing the reporters on the coronavirus situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary to the Union Health Ministry, said that the restrictions after the 40-day lockdown should not be seen as an extension but as an exit process from the lockdown.

"Call it Exit 2.0, not Lockdown 3.0," said Agarwal adding that the coronavirus "curve is relatively flat now".

Most states including the national capital, Delhi, have relaxed restrictions since Monday.

In a major development, the Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak will be brought back to the country in a phased manner starting Wednesday, May 6.

"Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard," an official statement read.

NDTV reported that the central government is going on a massive policy initiative to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the lifting of one of the world's harshest lockdown.

Considering the criticism that the centre had to face for the announcement of an unplanned lockdown, the government is reportedly prepping up with an action plan for the next two months.

Every ministry has been asked to prepare a roadmap and give a presentation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would personally scrutinise.

Also Read: Migrant Worker Cycling To Uttar Pradesh Dies On His Way In Vadodra

