Zydus Cadila Launches "Cheapest" Version Of COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir In India

Zydus Cadila on August 13 launched the cheapest and the most affordable generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug, remdesivir, in India to treat coronavirus, after reports of scarcity of the drug at hospitals in India surfaced.

Zydus has priced it at ₹ 2,800 ($37.44) per 100mg vial and will be sold under the brand name 'Remdac' to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

"Remdac is the most affordable drug as we would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of COVID-19," Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Dr Sharvil Patel said.

Recently, several Indian states had complained of supply issues, however, a top executive at drugmaker Cipla had assured that the supplies were stabilising.

Zydus is the fifth company to launch another version of the antiviral drug in India after privately held Hetero Labs, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences.

Gilead has also signed licensing agreements with Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Syngene International to distribute remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

