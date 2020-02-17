UN Chief 'Deeply Concerned' Over Jammu & Kashmir, India Rejects Mediation Offer

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday, February 16, rejected an offer by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, saying that there was "no role or scope for third party mediation" on the Kashmir matter.



MEA's response came after Guterres, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, said he was "deeply concerned" over the issues in Jammu and Kashmir and was ready to help if India and Pakistan agreed.

Soon after his comments, MEA issued a statement rejecting the offer.



"Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India. The issue that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan. Further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally. There is no role or scope for third party mediation," (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He added that India hopes the U.N. Secretary-General would "emphasise on the imperative for Pakistan to take a credible, sustained and irreversible action to put an end to cross-border terrorism against India, which threatens the most fundamental human right – the right to life, of the people of India, including in Jammu and Kashmir."

After his meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the UN Chief was addressing a press conference where he said that he was ready to help if both India and Pakistan agreed for mediation.

"Diplomacy and dialogue remain the only tools that guarantee peace and stability with solutions in accordance with the Charter of United Nations and resolutions of the Security Council," he said.

"I offered my good offices from the beginning. I am ready to help if both countries agree for mediation," he added.

Tensions between the two states had escalated in August last year after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided the state into two union territories.

On a number of occasions, the UN Chief had offered to mediate on the issue, which India rejected. A mediation offer was also proposed by US President Donald Trump last year in the presence of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, which was also rejected by India.



