India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses Two Lakh Mark, Stands At 54%

The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 in India crossed the two lakh mark on Thursday, June 18. Of the 3,81,537 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country, 2,05,245 recovered from the deadly disease.

According to Hindustan Times, while the global recovery rate was at around 55 per cent, in India it was around 53.8 per cent.

Recovery rate is the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected with the disease.

Maharashtra which has been considered to be the epicentre of coronavirus in India has reported the highest number of recoveries at 60,838 followed by Tamil Nadu (28,641), Delhi (21,341) and Gujarat (17,827).



Notably, Rajasthan has topped that state-list clocking a recovery rate of 77.5 per cent followed by Madhya Pradesh which is at 75.5 per cent.

"India's recovery rate has been steadily going up, which is a good news. More than 50% of those having tested positive have recovered and taken out of active medical supervision," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary to the Union Health Ministry said.

While the government has been stressing on three factors ⁠—tracing, tracking and treating COVID-19 during the outbreak, it has been actively engaged in implementing several coronavirus containment measures.

In one such initiative, the Union Health Ministry launched the country's first mobile I-Lab, an infectious disease diagnostic lab meant for COVID-19 testing to ensure last-mile access to testing facilities in the remotest part of the country amid surging coronavirus cases.

