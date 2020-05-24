News

India Reports 6,767 New Infections, 147 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours, Total COVID-19 Cases Breach 1.31 lakh Mark

Maharashtra continues to remain the epicentre with 47,190 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,664), and Delhi (12,910).

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   24 May 2020 5:59 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-24T13:08:23+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Zee News

On Sunday, India reported the highest-ever spike of COVID-19 cases with 6,767 fresh infections and 147 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 1,31,868 including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured or discharged and 3,867 deaths.

India's recovery rate stands at around 41.28% so far.

Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan among the others.

While Karnataka is under total lockdown today in an attempt to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

Reportedly, except the stores selling essential supplies, everything will remain shut till the next day.

On the other hand, the Indian Railways has stated that it will run 200 non-AC passenger trains from June 1. These new trains will be plying in addition to the 'Shramik Special' trains and air-conditioned special trains which are carrying passengers from Delhi to 15 major cities.

Several states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have raised objections against the Central government's proposal to resume flights from May 25 amid the surging number of coronavirus cases in the country.

