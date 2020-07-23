COVID-19: India Records Highest-Ever Single-Day Spike With 45,720 New Cases

The novel coronavirus cases in India breached the 12 lakh-mark with 45,720 fresh infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries crossed 7.82 lakh with the country reporting 28,472 recoveries (the number of patients cured and discharged) over the same span of time.

The recoveries have strongly boosted the recovery rate which now stands at 63.13 per cent, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. It further stated that the constantly increasing number of recovered patients had further widened the difference with active cases.

"This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend. While the national recovery rate has improved, 19 states and union territories are posting a recovery rate higher than the national average," said the Ministry.

The Health Ministry further explained the measures that helped the country clinch such a recovery rate. Early detection through house-to-house surveys, surveillance, contact tracing, effective containment plans, screening of the vulnerable populace and wide-spread testing have aided in containing the transmission of the virus.

As per the data, the death toll due to the disease rose to 29,861 with 1,129 fatalities reported in one day.

The data showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 12,38,635 which includes 4,26,167 active cases in the country, while 7,82,606 people have recovered and one person has migrated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Wednesday.

