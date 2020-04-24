Pakistan Pushing COVID-19 Infected Militants Into Kashmir: J&K DGP

Amidst the ongoing pandemic situation, Pakistan had already been sending armed militants into Kashmir, but they are now sending COVID-19 infected militants into the territory to spread the virus here, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilabagh Singh said on Wednesday.



The DGP had attended a meeting to review and monitor the ground situation at quarantine centres in the area. He visited the quarantine centers in North Kashmir Ganderbal district, especially the one set up inside the Police Training School (PTS) Manigam in the district.

He also reviewed the security conditions, after which he delivered the statement and said that this was a matter of concern.

"Pakistan agencies are engaged in various activities at their launching pads in Pakistan and PoK to push in terrorists this side both from IB and LoC to further its nefarious designs of disturbing peace and livelihoods of the people without bothering about its own people who have become coronavirus victims," the DGP said.

Recent reports also state that the terrorists at their training centres and launching pads in Pakistan and PoK are suffering from COVID-19 infection, according to Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 407 positive cases, while according to Worldometer statistics, Pakistan has 11,155 confirmed cases so far.

There have been cases of attacks in the J&K region during lockdown and 18 terrorists were killed in operations by J&K security forces during the period of lockdown imposed to control the spread of virus.

Also Read: Corona Warrior: Meet J&K Inspector Sohan Singh, Who Is Educating Disadvantaged Amid Lockdown