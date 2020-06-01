India Expels Two Pakistan Officials Caught Spying, Asks Them To 'Leave Within 24 Hrs'

The Delhi Police Special Cell in a joint operation with the Intelligence Bureau and Military Intelligence caught two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi during an espionage mission in New Delhi's Karol Bagh.

The two have been identified as Abid Hussain Abid and Mohd Tahir Khan.

"On 31 May a specific secret tip was received that one Abid involved in procuring and supply of confidential documents pertaining to Indian Armed Forces would come to Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh to collect some classified secret documents around 10:30 am," the intelligence agency revealed.

Officials also found some incriminating documents along with Rs 15,000 and two iPhones.

"A trap was laid near Arya Samaj Chowk of Karol Bagh and two persons were apprehended and asked about their identities. They repeatedly made false statements. After much interrogation they finally revealed their real identities and were handed over to Pakistan High Commission as per diplomatic protocol after official work was completed," officials at the agency said.

On the night of May 31, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement that read: "The Government has declared both these officials as persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty-four hours."

"Pakistan Charge de Affairs was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these officials of the High Commission of Pakistan against India's national security," the statement added.

Later on Sunday, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it condemns Government of India's decision to declare two officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi persona non grata requiring them to leave India within 24 hours.



Pakistan also said that the action taken by India was in "clear violation" of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the diplomatic norms.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Office had said that the two officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were pulled up by the Indian authorities on "false and unsubstantiated charges".

The Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating the case at present. Sources in the agencies have suspected desperation among the ISI operatives within Pakistan High Commission to recruit informants recently.

