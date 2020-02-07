Indian Govt 'Can Consider' Evacuating Pakistani Students Stuck In Coronavirus Hit China

In a relief to Pakistani student stuck in Wuhan, India government has said it can consider evacuating them from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that on February 6 that India can rescue Pakistani students "if such a situation arises".

The MEA further said that Pakistan has made no request to India for evacuating its fellow students.

Hundreds of stranded Pakistani students in the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have urged Pakistan government to evacuate them from China's worst-affected Hubei province.

"But if such a situation arises and keeping in mind the resources available, we can look into it," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of MEA said at a press conference.

The Indian government evacuated around 654 people, including seven Maldivians last week from Wuhan. Seeing Indian students airlifted, several Pakistani students posted videos on social media urging their country to do the same.

In one of the videos that have gone viral, a Pakistani student can be heard saying that while the Indian government is rescuing their citizens, Pakistan government says "you live or die we will not evacuate or facilitate" their journey home.

"Shame on you Pakistan government", the student says at the end of the video.

Pakistan has more than 28,000 students in China, including 500 in the worst-hit city of Wuhan.

Currently, the death toll in China due to coronavirus has crossed 636 and more than 28,000 people are contracted with the virus. Death reports from other countries due to the illness has also surfaced.

Also Read: Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Rises To 361 In China, Second Case Confirmed In India



