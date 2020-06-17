India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Abduction, Torture Of Two Indian Officials

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission Haider Shah over the 'abduction and torture' of the two Indian officials on June 15.

The two Indian High Commission Officials, posted in Islamabad as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) drivers, were kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours on Monday, and were repeatedly beaten with rods and wooden sticks, and made to drink filthy water.

In the statement, the MEA said that the physical assault resulted in grievous injuries to them.

"They were video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges. The vehicle of the High Commission, in which they were travelling, was extensively damaged. The Government of India strongly condemns and deplores the action of the Pakistani authorities in this regard," the statement as quoted by The Indian Express.

The vehicle of the High Commission, in which the two were travelling, was also damaged.

India strongly criticized the Pakistan agencies for threatening and physically harming the officials, which were primarily responsible for the safety and security of the Indian High Commission, its staff members, their families and properties.

The statement further read that these actions by the neighboring country not only constitute an "egregious violation" of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, but also the 'Code of Conduct for treatment of Diplomatic/Consular personnel in India and Pakistan', signed in 1992 , which was reaffirmed by both sides in March 2018.

Under such circumstances, India will reduce its diplomatic presence in Pakistan. The act also falls against 'all established norms and practices of diplomatic conduct', the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry rejected all allegations made by the MEA, quoting them as 'baseless and irresponsible'.

According to them, the two officials were allegedly speeding and crashed their car into a pedestrian. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, from where they tried to flee.

The police took them under custody and during interrogation, it was found that the two possessed fake currency with a face value of Rs 10,000. It further said that both speeding and the possession of currency are serious offences.

This comes after multiple incidents in the past, where Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, have chased and harassed Indian High Commission officials.

On June 4, Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by bike-borne unidentified men, suspected to be ISI agents in Islamabad.

Also Read: Havaldar K Palani Killed In Action In Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Leaves Behind Wife, Two Children Aged 8 &10 Years



