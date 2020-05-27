India, Israel To Carry Out Joint Research For Rapid COVID-19 Testing

India and Israel, in a joint effort, will conduct research based on big data and artificial intelligence for rapid testing of COVID-19 to enable normalisation of life, the embassy of Israel said on Monday, May 25.

"India and Israel to conduct joint R&D for rapid testing to allow normalisation of life under COVID-19," Avigail Spira, the spokesperson of the embassy, tweeted.

"I'm proud to connect brilliant minds from India and Israel so they can jointly develop life-changing solutions for the whole world, and especially in fighting the #COVID19 pandemic," Israel's envoy to India Ron Malka tweeted.

PSA Prof. K Vijay Raghavan, officials from India's Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and Sanjeev Singla and the Indian Ambassador to Israel participated in the discussions with the head of the Directorate of R&D in Israel's Ministry of Defence Daniel Gold and Malka.

"Discussed joint R&D for rapid diagnosis based on big data & AI technology, to enable a rapid return to routine. This is part of the vision of @IsraeliPM & @PMOIndia for wide-ranging scientific cooperation between India and Israel."

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett, earlier this month, said that the scientists at the country's main biological research institute have made a significant breakthrough in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus.

In 2018, during Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India, the two nations decided to step up cooperation in the field of science and technology, including big data analytics in health care and security in cyberspace.

Also Read: Yogi Govt To Set Up Migrant Commission, States Will Require Permission To Hire UP Workers