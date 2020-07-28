India Now Has The Fastest COVID-19 Growth Rate In The World: Bloomberg

Bloomberg's Coronavirus Tracker has revealed that India's coronavirus epidemic is now growing at the fastest in the world. It has increased 20% over the last week to more than 1.4 million confirmed cases.

India's health ministry has confirmed that infections in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people have reached 1.43 million, including 32,771 deaths. Daily cases were close to a record 50,000 on Monday, June 27.

Although India is trailing the U.S. and Brazil now in the number of confirmed infections, its growth in new cases is the fastest.

The maximum number of daily cases are being reported in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

India and Brazil still have some of the world's lowest testing rates, with 11.8 tests and 11.93 tests per 1,000 people respectively, NDTV reported. In comparison, according to Our World in Data, a project based at University of Oxford in the U.K., U.S. has 152.98 tests per 1,000 and Russia has 184.34.

