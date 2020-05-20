Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Elected As Chairman Of WHO's Executive Board

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will be taking charge as a chairman of the WHO Executive Board on May 22, succeeding Hiroki Nakatani of Japan.

According to media reports, 194 nations of the World Health Assembly agreed to appoint India's nominee to the WHO's decision making Executive Board on Tuesday, along with other countries, for a period of three years. India is joined by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as elected members from South Asian countries.

Last year, the WHO's South-East Asia group had unanimously decided to elect India to the executive board for a three-year term beginning May. However, the chairman's post is held for one year and is held by rotation.

A government official told Hindustan Times that it is not a full-time assignment and that Vardhan will chair the board's bi-annual meetings. He will be working closely with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) in reviewing the policies.



The WHO executive board comprises 34 individuals who hold expertise in the field of health. Each of them is designated by the member state that is elected to do so by the World Health Assembly.

While addressing the 73rd World Health Assembly via video conferencing on Monday, Vardhan said that India took timely immediate steps to curb the spread better than what was anticipated, and is confident of doing better in the months to come.



The appointment comes after India, along with other nations, recently called for an independent probe into WHO's handling and response to the coronavirus outbreak. Addressing the issue, The World Health Assembly on Tuesday, agreed for an independent probe, after coming under major criticism by various countries, especially the US.

Also Read: Lockdown 4.0: Every Fourth Migrant Returning To Bihar From Delhi Test Positive For COVID-19