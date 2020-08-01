News

Over 57,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours In India, Recoveries Near 11 Lakh Mark: 10 Points

At 3.6 per cent, India's rate of increase in cases is more than double than the 1.6 per cent in US and significantly higher than Brazil's 2.3 per cent.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Aug 2020 5:40 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Over 57,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours In India, Recoveries Near 11 Lakh Mark: 10 Points

Image Credit: NDTV

India reported a record surge in coronavirus cases on August 1 with 57,118 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 16,95,988. The country also recorded 764 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total fatalities due to the virus to 36,511.

  1. The country's COVID tally had surpassed the 16 lakh-mark on Friday, three days after crossing the 15 lakh infections.
  2. More than 10.94 lakh patients have recovered, pushing the recovery rate to 64.52 per cent this morning.
  3. India has tested a total of 1,93,58,659 samples so far.
  4. The positivity rate, percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus, stood at 8.57 per cent.
  5. More than 60 per cent of total cases in India and over 50 per cent of total fatalities have been recorded in July.
  6. At 3.6 per cent, India's rate of increase in cases is more than double than the 1.6 per cent in US and significantly higher than Brazil's 2.3 per cent
  7. Maharashtra, the country's worst-affected state, logged a total of 10,320 new cases and 265 deaths on Friday, taking the total cases to 4,22,118 cases. The state has recorded the highest number of cases followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,45,859 cases.
  8. Andhra Pradesh has surpassed Delhi to become the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country.
  9. With a record single-day spike of 2,496 cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 70,000-mark on Friday.
  10. India cannot obtain herd immunity to stop the coronavirus pandemic due to its demography and scale, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the country will have to rely on a vaccine to fight COVID-19.

The deadly pandemic coronavirus has claimed nearly 675,000 lives and infected at least 17.3 million people since it emerged in China last December. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that coronavirus pandemic effects would be felt for decades.

Also Read: Over 55,000 Coronavirus Cases In Biggest Single Day Jump In India: 10 Points

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian