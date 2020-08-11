India Reports 53,601 COVID-19 Cases, 871 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India added 53,601 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with 871 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on August 11. The total number of cases in the country has now shot up to 22,68,675 with 45,257 fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 6,39,929 active cases across the country, while 15,83,489 patients have been discharged. 15,83,489 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 69.79 per cent. India's COVID-19 recoveries have reached a "historic peak", made possible by the policy of "testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently", the Health Ministry said in a statement. The COVID-19 cases in India have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days. India has recorded the most number of single-day cases globally for the seventh straight day today. As per government data, over 10 states are responsible for at least 80 per cent of the fresh infections in the country. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the most number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. These states also reported the most number of single-day fatalities. Delhi's Covid-19 recovery rate crossed 90 per cent after more than 130k people recovered from the infection. Govt data shows that 35 districts have not reported any cases for 14-21 days and 11 have not reported any for 7-14 days. Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla says India should have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2020.

More than 20 million people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus as of August 10 evening, nearly five months to the day after the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic.

