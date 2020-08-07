India Records Biggest Spike Of 62,538 Cases In 24 Hours, Tally Surpasses 2 Million Mark: 10 Points

India surpassed the 2 million mark in terms of the coronavirus tally after the country reported 62,538 fresh cases in a matter of 24 hours. The COVID tally now stands at 20,27,074 in the world's third-worst infected country, according to the Health Ministry's update as of 8 a.m. on Aug. 7.

With 886 new coronavirus deaths, India's COVID-19 death toll has touched 41,585. At least 49,769 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the the total number of recovered patients to 13.7 lakh mark. The number of active cases in the country stand at 6,07,384. Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,514 coronavirus cases. Andhra Pradesh is nearing the 2,00,000 mark, after it added over 10,000 fresh cases for a second day in a row. Karnataka on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike of 6,805 coronavirus cases and 93 related fatalities. National capital Delhi recorded 1,299 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to over 1.41 lakh. By July 28, India had recorded more than 1.5 million cases. The fresh 5,00,000 cases came over nine days, with an average of 50,000 fresh cases logged each day. India's COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 67.62% and the case fatality rate stands at 2.07%. India's proactive and graded multi-level institutional response to COVID-19 made it possible for the country to maintain "very low cases and deaths per million" population, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Worldometer recorded 271,577 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 19,237,339 people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection so far. While more than 12,345,472 have recovered, 716,519 have died.



