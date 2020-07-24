India Records Over 49,000 COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours: 10 Points

India, the third worst-affected nation by COVID-19, recorded the biggest-single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 49,310 infections reported in last 24 hours, pushing the tally to near 13 lakh mark on July 24.

The total number of recoveries in the country surpassed 8.17 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the deadly virus rose to 30,601 with 740 fatalities reported in one day. India overtook France on Friday as the number of COVID-19 deaths crossed 30,000. The country is now preceded by the US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 12,87,945 as of Friday, July 24. There are 4,40,135 active cases in the country, while 8,17,208 people have recovered and one person has migrated. In past 24 hours, a record 34,602 patients were cured and discharged. With these numbers, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients have outnumbered active patients by 3,77,073. The country's COVID tally had touched the 10 lakh-mark last Friday. Since then, nearly three lakh new infections have been reported. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested up to July 23 with 3,52,801 samples being tested on July 23 alone. In the last 24 hours, the highest number of fresh infections were reported from five states - Maharashtra (9,895), Andhra Pradesh (7,998), Tamil Nadu (6,472), Karnataka (5,030) and Uttar Pradesh (2,516).

The positivity rate - the percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - stands at 13.97 per cent. Earlier this week, the government had said that it aims to bring down the positivity rate to 5 per cent

As the world continues to fight the virus, over 1.54 crore people have been affected globally and 6.32 lakh have succumbed to the deadly virus. The United States remains worst-affected country in the world with over 40 lakh cases so far, of which 26.56 lakh are active cases.

